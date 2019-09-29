{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls will hold its annual Octoberfeast German dinner from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (before 6 p.m.), or $30 per family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments