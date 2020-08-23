 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kimberly student receives P. E.O. scholarship
0 comments

Kimberly student receives P. E.O. scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
P.E.O. scholarship

Chapter BP President Sonnie Strolberg and scholarship committee member Vivian Wells presented a scholarship check to Abby Heider.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Abby Heider of Kimberly was awarded a $500 scholarship from the P. E. O. Chapter BP, Twin Falls, for her studies in culinary arts at the College of Southern Idaho.

She is the daughter of Chad and Gina Heider. She graduated this year from Kimberly High School and will attend CSI.

Chapter BP President Sonnie Strolberg and scholarship committee member Vivian Wells recently presented the check to Heider. Women who reside in Twin Falls, Jerome and Lincoln counties and who intend to attend an Idaho school are eligible for the scholarship.

P. E. O. is an international philanthropic organization which supports women’s education. There are six chapters in Twin Falls, and Chapter BP has members in Twin Falls, Kimberly and Jerome.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News