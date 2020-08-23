Kimberly student receives P. E.O. scholarship

TWIN FALLS — Abby Heider of Kimberly was awarded a $500 scholarship from the P. E. O. Chapter BP, Twin Falls, for her studies in culinary arts at the College of Southern Idaho.
She is the daughter of Chad and Gina Heider. She graduated this year from Kimberly High School and will attend CSI.
Chapter BP President Sonnie Strolberg and scholarship committee member Vivian Wells recently presented the check to Heider. Women who reside in Twin Falls, Jerome and Lincoln counties and who intend to attend an Idaho school are eligible for the scholarship.
P. E. O. is an international philanthropic organization which supports women’s education. There are six chapters in Twin Falls, and Chapter BP has members in Twin Falls, Kimberly and Jerome.
