Times News Spelling Bee- Winner

Benjamin Rands was the winner of the Times-News Regional Spelling Bee Monday night at Kimberly Elementary School. 

 KEVIN BRADSHAW, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Benjamin Rands, an eighth-grader from Kimberly Middle School, passed the second preliminary round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 

Rands correctly spelled "tangram," a type of Chinese puzzle, in the second preliminary round. 

The third preliminary round will conclude tomorrow morning.

Contestants took a multiple choice test Monday as the first round. Test scores will be used to select the top candidates from those who spell both words correctly. 

The Times-News sends a student to the Scripp's National Spelling Bee each year. 

