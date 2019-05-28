WASHINGTON, D.C. — Benjamin Rands, an eighth-grader from Kimberly Middle School, passed the second preliminary round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Rands correctly spelled "tangram," a type of Chinese puzzle, in the second preliminary round.
The third preliminary round will conclude tomorrow morning.
Contestants took a multiple choice test Monday as the first round. Test scores will be used to select the top candidates from those who spell both words correctly.
The Times-News sends a student to the Scripp's National Spelling Bee each year.
