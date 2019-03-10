Try 3 months for $3

KIMBERLY — Ageless Senior Center will host two events Saturday at the center, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly.

A fundraising community breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost for the meal is $8 a person.

A ladies-only pinochle event will begin with a brunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by cards at 1 p.m. Cost is $8.

More information: 208-423-4338.

