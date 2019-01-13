Try 1 month for 99¢

KIMBERLY — The Ageless Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the center, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly.

The cost is $8 a person. Information: 208-423-4338.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments