KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has these new items:
Adult fiction
“The Oracle” by Clive Cussler, “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis, “Queen Bee” by Dorthea Benton Frank, “The Never Game” by Jeffry Deaver, “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman, “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert, “The Friends We Keep” by Jane Green, “The American Agent” by Jacqueline Winspear, “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews, “Sweet Tooth Sabotage” by K.D. McCrite, “Key Lime Killer” by Sharon Dunn, “Cat Deck the Halls” and “Cat Pay the Devil” by Shirley Rousseau Murphy, “Summer People” by Brian Groh, “Survival of the Fritters” by Ginger Bolton, “Maid for Love” and “Fool for Love” by Marie Force, “Mr. Monk Goes to the Firehouse” and “Mr. Monk Goes to Hawaii” by Lee Goldberg.
Christian fiction
“Wherever You Go” by Tracie Peterson, “A Reluctant Bride” by Jody Hedlund, “The Noble Guardian” by Michelle Griep, “Living Lies” by Natalie Walters, “The Making of Mrs. Hale” by Carolyn Miller, “Once Upon a Montana Summer” by Lisa T. Bergren, “On a Summer Tide” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “The Refuge” by Ann H Gabhart and “More than Words Can Say” by Karen Witemeyer.
LDS fiction
“Always Will” by Melanie Jacobson and “Mormon Girl: Incognito” by Kari Iroz.
Adult non-fiction
“The Mayo Clinic Diet” by Donald D. Hensrud, M. D., and “Bad Faith” by Paul A. Offit, M.D.
Young adult fiction
“Grave Mercy” by Robin LaFevers and “Broken Throne” by Victoria Aveyard.
Juvenile fiction
“The Junkyard Bot,” “Lots of Bots” and “Battle of the Bots” by C. J. Richards, “The Mesmer Menace” and “The Ire of Iron Claw” by Kersten Hamilton, “Stanley in Space” by Jeff Brown, ”Lego Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” by Emma Grange and “Countdown” by Natalie Standiford, “Flashpoint” by Gordon Korman, “The Great Shark Escape” by Jennifer Johnston, “Positively Izzy,” “Invisible Emmie” and “Just Jami” by Terri Libenson, “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate, “The Bad Guys in Alien vs. Bad Guys” and “The Bad Guys in Intergalactic Gas” by Aaron Blabey and “Summer According to Humphrey” by Betty G. Birney.
Elementary fiction
“Welcome to Bridwell Island” by Norman Bridwell and Peggy Kahn, “The Berenstain Bears Go To Camp” by Stan and Jan Berenstain, “Moon’s First Friends” by Susanna Leonard Hill, “Little Gorilla” by Ruth Bornstein, “Star Wars: Trapped in the Death Star” by Michael Siglain. “How I Saved my Summer Vacation” by Sheila Sweeny Higginson, “Who Stole the Stellosphere?” by Greg Johnson, “Jonathan James and the Whatif Monster” by Michelle Nelson-Schmidt, “Addie Runs Away” by Joan Robins, “Hurry Up, Franklin” by Paulette Bourgeois and “Pig has a Plan” by Ethan Long.
Juvenile and elementary non-fiction
“ATVs” by Denny Abdo, “What Was D-Day?” and “What is the Constitution?” by Patricia Brennan Demuth and “Super Science Magic” by Sandra Markle.
Blu-ray
“The Last of the Mohicans,” “Sound City,” “Playing for Keeps,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
DVDs
“Tess,” “Push,” “Death at a Funeral,” “The Woman Next Door,” “XX/XY,” “Hide and Seek,” “The Dark Half,” “Sabrina,” “The Adventures of Brisco Country Jr.,” “The Gift,” “A Girl of the Limberlost,” “The Wool Cap,” “10 Items or Less,” “A Woman Hunted,” “Chicago,” “Dracula,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and “The Indominus Escape.”
CDs
“The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman and “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline.
