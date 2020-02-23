Kimberly library receives new items

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library recently received these new items:
Adult fiction: “The Shape of Night” by Tess Gerritsen, “Shatter the Night” by Emily Littlejohn, “The Paris Orphan” by Natasha Lester, “The Girls with No Names” by Serena Burdick, “Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay, “The Country Guesthouse” by Robyn Carr, “Tracking Game” by Margaret Mizushima, “Spy” Danielle Steel, “Darkly Dreaming Dexter” by Jeff Lindsay, “Met Her Match” by Jude Deveraux, “The World That We Knew” by Alice Hoffman, “The Dead Lie Down” by Sophie Hannah, “The Postmistress” by Sarah Blake, “Passing through Paradise” by Susan Wiggs, “Little Mercies” by Heather Gudenkauf, “The Leftovers” by Tom Perrotta, “Aussie Rules” by Jill Shalvis, “The Second Thought” by Kristan Higgins, “Boothill Riders” by Lee Floren, “The Two Rode Together” by Will Cook, “Meant for Love” and “ Chance for Love” by Marie Force.
Christian fiction: “The Way of the Brave” by Susan May Warren, “Forever Hidden” by Tracie Peterson and Kimberley Woodhouse, “End Game” by Rachel Dylan, “Collateral Damage” by Lynette Eason, “Echoes among the Stones” by Jaime Jo Wright, “The Painted Castle” by Kristy Cambron, “An Uncommon Woman” by Laura Frantz, “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock, “Seconds to Live” by Susan Sleeman and “Fatal Strike” by Diann Mills.
LDS fiction: “Escape to Everly Manor” by Chalon Linton and “The Heart of Thornewell” by Anita Stansfield.
Adult non-fiction: “The Church Supper Cookbook” edited by David Joachim and “Happiness is a Choice” by Frank Minirth, M.D. and Paul Meier, M.D.
Juvenile fiction: “Narwhal on a Sunny Night” by Mary Pope Osborne, “The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever” by Aaron Blabey, “The Furry Detectives” by Diana Kimpton, “Emily Windsnap and the Ship of Lost Souls” and “Emily Windsnap and the Land of the Midnight Sun” by Liz Kessler, “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” and “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey, “Plants vs. Zombies: Bully for You” by Paul Tobin, “Rainbow Races” by Anna Davidson and “A Tale of Magic” by Chris Colfer.
Elementary fiction: “The Best Teacher in Second Grade” by Katharine Kenah, “Abuelo Y Los Tres Osos” by Por Jerry Tello, “Pete the Cat: Three Bite Rule” by Kimberly and James Dean, “Going Nowhere” by Rebecca Berrett, “A Great Idea” by Joanne Wachter, “Ducks in a Row” by Lori Hasking Houran, “Prince Fly Guy” and “Fly Guy and the Alienzz” by Tedd Arnold, “My First Tool Box” by Dale Keene and “Everyone Poops” by Taro Gomi.
Juvenile and elementary non-fiction: “The Kingfisher Science Encyclopedia” by Clyde Gifford, contributor, “Who Was Susan B. Anthony?” by Pam Pollack and Meg Belviso, and “Who Was Sitting Bull?” by Stephanie Spinner.
Young adult fiction: “All Fall Down” by Ally Carter, “Royally Crushed” by Niki Burnham and “Stay” by Deb Cabletti.
DVDs: “Abominable,” “Beatriz at Dinner,” “Dead Man’s Walk,” “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” “Gladiator,” “Gremlins,” “Hondo,” “In Love and War,” “Superman 1-4,” “The 13th Warrior,” “The Blue Max,” “Wild Horses,” “Felix the Cat and Other Cartoon Treasurers” and “The Busy World of Richard Scarry.”
CDs: “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews and “The Guardians” by John Grisham.