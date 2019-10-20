KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has received these new items:
Adult fiction “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel, “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts, “Almost Midnight” by Paul Doiron, “Storm Cycle” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen, and “Mr. Monk Goes to the Firehouse,” “Mr. Monk Goes to Hawaii,” “Mr. Monk and the Blue Flu” and “Mr. Monk and the Two Assistants,” all by Lee Goldberg.“
Peach Offerings” by Jan Fields, “Half Baked Schemes” by Mary M. O’Donnell, “The Perfect Plan” by Bryan Reardon, “Surfside Sisters” by Nancy Thayer, “The Islanders” by Meg Mitchell Moore, “Girls like Us” by Cristina Alger, “Lock Every Door” by Riley Sager and “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda.
“Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Body in the Casket” by Katherine Hall Page, “The Patchwork Bride” by Sandra Dallas, “Goodbye Cruller World” by Ginger Bolton, “Ready for Love” and “Hoping for Love” by Marie Force and “Cat Playing Cupid” and “Cat Striking Back” by Shirley Rousseau Murphy.
Christian fiction“Reluctant Bride” by Beth White, “Light from Distant Stars” by Shawn Smucker, “The Express Bride” by Kimberley Woodhouse, “Becoming Us” by Robin Jones Gunn and “Walk by Faith” by Rosanne Bittner, “Summer by the Tides” by Denise Hunter, “Mistaken Target” by Sharon Dunn, “Mountain Hideaway” by Christy Barritt, “A Light in the Darkness” by Ruth Logan Herne and “Diamond Rings are Deadly Things” by Rachelle J. Christensen.
LDS fiction“A Date with Danger” by Kari Iroz and “Scarlet” by Jen Geigle Johnson
Adult nonfiction“Comfort Food gets a Vegan Makeover” by Jill Skeem and “The Secret to True Happiness” by Joyce Meyer
You have free articles remaining.
Young adult fiction“When Were We Born” by Kevin Wignall and “Modern Faerie Tales” by Holly Black
Juvenile fiction“Bad Kitty for President” by Nick Bruel, “Scooby-Doo! And the Vampire’s Revenge” by James Gelsey, “Theodore Boone: The Scandal” by John Grisham, “The Drinking Gourd” by F. N. Monjo, “The Magic School Bus: Expedition Down Under” by Rebecca Carmi, “The Haunted Library” by Dori Hillestad Butler, “Swamp Monsters Don’t Chase Wild Turkeys” by Debbie Dadey, “Pegasus: The Flame of Olympus” by Kate O’Hearn and “The Bad Guys in Superbad” and “The Bad Guys in Do-You-Think-He-Saurus?!” by Aaron Blabey.
Elementary fiction“Miss Annie: Rooftop Cat” by Frank Le Gall, “Splat the Cat and the Lemonade Stand” by Rob Scotton, “Fanny’s Dream” by Caralyn Buehner, “The Wing Shop” by Elvira Woodruff, “Old Bear and his Cub” by Olivier Dunrea, “May We Sleep Here Tonight?” by Tan Koide, “This is the Bear and the Scary Night” by Sarah Hayes, “Boris and the Missing Monkey” by Brooke Vitale and “Lucky Duck” by Doreen Mulryan.
Juvenile and elementary nonfiction“Cool Card Tricks & Games” by Bob Long and Alfred Sheinwold and “Sun Up, Sun Down” by Gail Gibbons
DVDs“Scarlet Street,” ”Golden Eye,” “And Then There Were None,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Escape from Alcatraz,” “Big Jake,” “Run the Race,” “Beautiful Mind,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Parenthood” 6 Seasons, “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Curious George Takes a Job and More Monkey Business” and “Pinkatastic Pets!”
CDs“The First Lady” and “The Store” by James Patterson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.