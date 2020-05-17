Kimberly library plans soft opening Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library will have a soft opening at 11 a.m. Monday at 120 Madision St. W. Two check-out options will be available.

For front-door delivery, patrons can browse the library's website for selections and call or email a request for up to 15 items. Library staff will call or email when the order is ready for pickup at the door.

Access to the library is by scheduled appointment only. Patrons must wear masks while in the building and follow social distancing guidelines.

Computer sessions will be available by appointment only for a specific purpose, but no game playing.

The book drop is open 24/7 for returned items. Materials checked out before the library closure will be renewed until May 31. Fines will start accruing June 1 on items not returned by that date.

For more information, contact the library at 208-423-4556 or kimblib@safelink.net, or go to kimberly.lili.org.

