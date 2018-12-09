KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has received these new materials.
Adult fiction
”Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand, “The Other Woman” by Sandie Jones, “The Dream Daughter” by Diane Chamberlain, “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson, “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford, “Ambush” by James Patterson and James O. Born, “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult, “The Three” by Sarah Lotz, “Hunting Hour” by Margaret Mizushima, “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng, “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green, “The Dinner List” by Rebecca Serle, “Vince Flynn’s Red War” by Kyle Mills, “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom, “Tear Me Apart” by J. T. Ellison and “Legion” by Brandon Sanderson.”
“You Don’t Own Me” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, “Heads You Win” by Jeffrey Archer, “The Witch Elm” by Tana French, “Family Trust: A Novel” by Kathy Wang, “Past Tense” by Lee Child, “Shell Game” by Sara Paretsky, “Depth of Winter” by Craig Johnson, “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly, “Day Four” by Sarah Lotz, “Alaska Holiday” by Debbie Macomber, “Burning Ridge” by Margaret Mizushima, “Christmas Cake Murder” by Joanne Fluke, “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks, “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton, “The Noel Stranger” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Reckoning” by John Grisham, “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, “Sea of Greed” by Clive Cussler, “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci and “Look Alive Twenty-five” by Janet Evanovich.
Inspirational fiction
“In Times Gone By” by Tracie Peterson, “Formula Deception” by Carrie Stuart Parks, “As the Tide Comes In” by Cindy and Erin Woodsmall, “The Patriot Bride” by Kimberley Woodhouse, “Hidden Peril” by Irene Hannon, “The Promise” by Jane Peart, “The Light Before Day” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “A Secret to Die For” by Lisa Harris, “Thirst of Steel” by Ronie Kendig, “The Reluctant Warrior” by Mary Connealy, “Legacy of Mercy” by Lynn Austin and “On Love’s Gentle Shore” by Liz Johnson. “A New Life” by Dana Corbit, “A Season of Grace” by Lauraine Snelling, “In Too Deep” by Lynn Huggins Blackbun, “Ours for a Season” by Kim Vogel Sawyer, “Return of the Song” by Phyllis Clark Nichols, “Rocky Mountain Pursuit” Mary Alford, “Shelter of the Most High” by Connilyn Cossette, “Tested by Fire” by Cathy Marie Hake, “The Ladies of Ivy Cottage” by Julie Klassen, “Wait for Me” by Susan May Warren and “When We Were Young” by Karen Kingsbury.
LDS fiction
“Tangles Roots,” “Cankered Roots” and “Of Deadly Descent” by G. G. Vandagriff and “The Three Gifts of Christmas” by Anita Stansfield.
Adult non-fiction
“Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon, “Rocky Mountain Majesty” published by Alberta Color, “Bullying in Schools” by Paul Langan and “My Sweet Angel” by John Glatt. “Brushes with Nature: The Art of Ron Van Gilder” text by Ron Ellis, “True Tales and Amazing Legends of the Old West” by the editors of True West Magazine and “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff at Work” by Richard Carlson, PH.D.
Young adult fiction
“Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak, “A Map of Days” by Ransom Riggs, “Skyward” by Brandon Sanderson and “Kingdom of Ash” by Sarah J. Maas.
Juvenile fiction
“Purple Princess Wins the Prize” by Alyssa Crowne, “Magic Necklace” by Anna Davidson, “Chill of the Ice Dragon,” “Waking the Rainbow Dragon” and “Shine of the Silver Dragon” by Tracey West, “I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967” by Lauren Tarshis and “The Golden Tower” by Holly Black and Cassandra Clare. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Melt Down” by Jeff Kinney, “More than a Princess” by E. D. Baker, “Tales from a Not-so-Happy Birthday“ by Rachel Renee Russell, “Flashback” by Shannon Messenger, “Blueberry Pancakes Forever” by Angelica Banks, “Finding Serendipity” by Angelica Banks and “A Week without Tuesday” by Angelica Banks.
Elementary fiction
“The Berenstain Bears Thanksgiving Blessings” by Mike Berenstain, “There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Turkey” by Lucille Colandro, “Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds, “Diva Duck Dreams” by Janice Levy, “Baby Animal Farm” by Bonnie Worth, “Gray Rabbit’s 1 2 3” by Alan Baker, “My Friend is Sad” by Mo Willems and “Honestly, Red Riding Hood Was Rotten!” by Trisha Speed Shaskan. “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” by Doreen Cronin, “Red Boots for Christmas” by Carol Greene and “Frosty the Snowman” by Jack Rollins.
Juvenile and elementary non-fiction
“Dog Heroes” by Mary Pope Osborne, “Who was Thomas Alva Edison?” by Margaret Frith and “Who is Stan Lee?” by Geoff Edgers. “The Dog who Saved Christmas and other True Animal Tales” by Allan Zullo, “What was Pearl Harbor?” by Patricia Brennan Demuth and “The Joy of a Peanuts Christmas: 50 Years of Holiday Comics!” by Charles Schulz.
DVDs
“Sherlock Gnomes,” “The Hero of Color City,” “The New Adventures of Superman,” “NCIS” Seasons 3 and 4, “Mad Men” Seasons 3 and 4, “After the Harvest,” “Moonstruck,” “Apartment Zero,” “Always,” “Australia,” “Hidalgo,” “Nothing but Trouble,” “The Scorpion King” and “Sister, Sister.” “Affliction,” “Autumn in New York,” “Dear Frankie,” “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special,” “Killshot,” “Medicine Man,” “Monument Ave.,” “My Dog Skip,” “NCIS” Fifth Season, “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Racing Stripes,” “The In-laws,” “The Reader,” “The Tourist,” “True Grit,” “Ferdinand,” “The Boxcar Children,” “Thomas & Friends: Tale of the Brave,” “A String of Family Favorites” and “Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers.”
CDs
“A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult, “Red War” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, “The Reckoning” by John Grisham, “Past Tense” by Lee Child and “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly.
