KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has received these new materials.
Adult fiction
“The Child” by Fiona Barton, “Out of the Dark” by Gregg Hurwitz, “Cat Laughing Last,” ”Cat Spitting Mad” and “Cat to the Dog” by Shirley Rousseau Murphy, “Redemption Road” by John Hart, “Sugar Coated Lies” by Jana Fields, “Poison” by John Lescroart, “Missing Pieces” by Heather Gudenkauf, “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin, “The Chef” by James Patterson, “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See, “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel, “Wolf Pack” by C. J. Box and “Stones in the Road” by E. B. Moore.
Christian fiction
“In the Shadow of Croft Towers” by Abigail Wilson, “Between Two Shores” by Jocelyn Green, “My Heart Belongs in the Blue Ridge” by Pepper Basham, “When you are Near” by Tracie Peterson, “Border Son” by Samuel Parker, “The House at Saltwater Point” by Colleen Coble, “The Unexpected Champion” by Mary Connealy, “Ladies of Intrigue” by Michelle Griep, “Courting Mr. Emerson” by Melody Carlson and “A Tender Hope” by Amanda Cabot.
LDS fiction
“The Gem Thief” by Sian Ann Bessey and “The Nobleman’s Daughter” by Jen Geigle Johnson.
Adult non-fiction
“Wolves” by Shaun Ellis, “Willie” by Willie Nelson with Bud Shrake, and “Chocolate” by Parragon Publishing.
Young adult fiction
“Dreamland” and “The Truth About Forever” by Sarah Dessen and “Dysasters” by P. C. Cast.
Juvenile fiction
“The Width of the World” by David Baldacci, “Warriors in Winter” by Mary Pope Osborne, “A Crystal of Time” by Soman Chainani, “The Truth about Bats” by Eva Moore, “The Cheese Burglar” by Geronimo Stilton and “Twice Magic” by Cressida Cowell.
Elementary fiction
“How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace, “The Kitten Book” by Jan Pfloog, “Too Many Kangaroo Things to Do!” by Stuart J. Murphy, “My Lucky Day” by Keiko Kasza, “Curious George: Museum Mystery” by H.A. Rey, “Let’s Get Ready for Bed” by Michael W. Smith, “Happy Birthday, Dear Duck” by Eve Bunting, “Duck and Cover” by Jackie Urbanovic, “Why Do Good Bears Have Bad Days?” by Mike Berenstain and “The Farm Book” by Jan Pfloog.
Juvenile and elementary non-fiction
“The Earth and Sky” by Gallimard Jeunesse, “Who Was Anne Frank?” by Ann Abramson and “Kid Pirates: Their Battles, Shipwrecks, & Narrow Escapes” by Allan Zullo.
Blu-ray
“Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax”
DVDs
“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Breach,” “Central Intelligence,” “Eyewitness,” “Pale Rider,” “Patriots Day,” “Pure Country,” “Swamp Tigers,” “Terms of Endearment,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “The Marine,” “Heathcliff: New Cat in Town,” “Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax” and “Curious George: Spooky Fun.”
CDs
“Identical” by Scott Turow and “Sea of Greed” by Clive Cussler.
