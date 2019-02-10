KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library has received these new materials.
Adult fiction
“The Woman in the Woods” by John Connolly, “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, “Eggs of Ice” by Laura Child, “The Paris Seamstress” by Natasha Lester, “Once upon a River” by Diane Setterfield, “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel, “Tony's Wife” by Adriana Trigiani, “Fire & Blood” by George R. R. Martin, “Target Alex Cross” by James Patterson, “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny, “Robert B. Parker's Blood Feud” by Mike Lupica, “Dragon's Code” by Gigi McCaffrey and “Of Blood and Bone” by Nora Roberts. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owen, “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel, “The Boy” by Tami Hoag, “Freefall” by Jessica Barry, “A Season to Lie” by Emily Littlejohn, “The Color of All the Cattle” by Alexander McCall Smith, “The Best of US” by Robin Carr, “Fallout” by Sara Paretsky, “The Air between US” by Deborah Johnson, “Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg” and “The Weird Sisters” by Eleanor Brown.
Inspirational fiction
“Murder at the Flamingo” by Rachel McMillan, “Swimming in the Deep End” by Christina Suzann Nelson, “When the Heart Sings” by Liz Tolsma, “The Cumberland Bride” by Shannon McNear, “On Magnolia Lane” by Denise Hunter, “A Sparkle of Silver” by Liz Johnson and “Hidden Among the Stars” by Melanie Dobson.
LDS fiction
“Poisoned Pedigree” and “The Hidden Branch,” both by G. G. Vandagriff, “Worth Waiting for” by Sally Johnson and “Deadly Inheritance” by Clair M. Poulson.
Adult nonfiction
“I Can only Imagine” by Bart Millard, “God, Creation, and Tools for Life” by Sylvia Browne, “Fix-It and Enjoy-It: Healthy Foods” by Phyllis Pellman Good, “The 1959 Yellowstone Earthquake” by Larry Morris, “Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly and “GM Full-Size Trucks 1999-06 Repair Manual” by Chilton.
Young adult fiction
“Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell, “Queen of Air and Darkness” by Cassandra Clare, “Lock and Key” by Sarah Dessen and “The Mission” by Jason Myers.
Juvenile fiction
“Hurricane Heroes in Texas” by Mary Pope Osborne, “The Dragon of Fortune” by Geronimo Stilton, “Winter According to Humphrey” by Betty B. Birney, “Plum Fantastic” by Whoopi Goldberg, “Splashes Secret Friend” by Catherine Hapka, “Judy Moody's Mini-mysteries and other Sneaky Stuff for Super-Sleuths” by Megan McDonald, “The Case of the Groaning Ghost” by James Preller, “The Winner’s Walk” by Nancy Ruth Patterson, “The Fork, The Witch, The Worm” by Christopher Paolini, “The Hive Queen” by Tui T. Sutherland, “Bad Kitty: Kitten Trouble” by Nick Bruel, “Buddy” by Ellen Miles and “Garfield: Nutty as a Fruitcake” by Jim Davis.
Elementary fiction
“Little Polar Bear and the Brave Little Hare” by Hans de Beer, “Bedtime for Bear” by Brett Helquist, “Little Puppy Lost” by Linda Jennings, “Disney's Bambi: The Winter Trail” by Kathy Henderson, “What Do You Do with a Problem?” by Kobi Yamada, “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” by Dr. Seuss, “Are You Ready to Play Outside?” by Mo Willems, “Mix it Up!” by Herve Tullet, “How to Catch a Snowman” by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton, “Olivia Builds a Snowlady” adapted by Farrah McDoogle and “Skippyjon Jones: Snow What” by Judy Schachner. “The Curious Kitten” by Linda Hayward, “Black and White Rabbit’s ABC” by Alan Baker, “Pig the Pug” by Aaron Blabey, “Wagon Wheels” by Barbara Brenner, “Barbie: A Sea of Friends” by Rita Balducci, “Corduroy Takes A Bow” by Don Freeman and Viola Davis, and “Buzz Boy and Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold.
Juvenile, elementary nonfiction
“Guinness World Records 2019” by Guinness World Records Limited, “How to Draw Sea Creatures” by Robin Lee Makowski and “Who Was Woodrow Wilson?” by Margaret Frith.
DVDs
“Being Julia,” “Black Knight,” “Bones” Season 1, “Coyote Ugly,” “Drag Me to Hell,” “Dreamcatcher,” “Heart and Souls,” “NCIS” Season 6, “Sahara,” “The Animal,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Max and Ruby: Afternoons with Max & Ruby” and “The Jungle Book: The Treasure of Cold Lair,” “Terminator Genisys,” “Zardoz,” “Absolute Power,” “Singles,” “What Lies Beneath,” “Deathtrap,” “A Simple Plan,” “Widow’s Peak,” “Magnolia,” “Nurse Betty,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Groundhog Day,” “NCIS” Season 7 Discs 1-6, “Leggo Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite” and “The Little Bear Movie.”
CDs
“The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King,” all by J. R. R. Tolkien, “Field of Bones” by J. A. Jance and “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly.
