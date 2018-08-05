KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library recently received new materials:
Adult fiction
“The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel, “Before and Again” by Barbara Delinsky, “Beach House Reunion” by Mary Alice Monroe, “Mind Games” by Iris Johansen, “Look behind You” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen, “Life after Life” by Kate Atkinson, “The Winding Ways Quilt” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “Now & Then” by Jacqueline Sheehan, “The Mapmaker’s Daughter” by Laurel Corona, “White Lace and Promises” by Debbie Macomber, “The Marriage Assignment” by Lynn Patrick, “The Forgotten Seamstress” by Liz Trenow, “Dreams of Falling” by Karen White, “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand and “Stay Hidden” by Paul Doiron.
Inspirational fiction
“A Plain Leaving” by Leslie Gould, “Minding the Light” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “The Hope of Azure Springs” by Rachel Fordham, “A Dangerous Legacy” by Elizabeth Camden, “The Fashion Designer” by Nancy Moser, “My Heart Belongs in Galveston, Texas: Madeline’s Search” by Kathleen Y’Barbo, “A Vast and Gracious Tide” by Lisa Carter, “Where Hope Begins” by Catherine West, “Second Bride” by Katharine Swartz, “Dead Drift” by Dani Pettrey, “Looking Into You” by Chris Fabry and “Fearless Hope” by Serena B. Miller.
Adult non-fiction
“Managing Your Anger” by Neil T. Anderson and Rich Miller, “If Looks Could Kill” by M. William Phelps and “Statistics for Dummies” by Deborah J. Rumsey, Ph.D.
Young adult fiction
“Losing Brave” by Bailee Madison and Stefne Miller and “The Outcast” by Taran Matharu.
Juvenile fiction
“Making Scents” by Arthur Yorinks, “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper, “Beck beyond the Sea” by Kimberly Morris, “Super Fly: The World’s Smallest Superhero” by Todd H. Doodler, “Cam Jansen: The Catnapping Mystery” by David A. Adler, “Rascal” by Ellen Miles, “Midnight Escape” by Zanna Davidson, “The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable” by Aaron Blabey, “I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001” by Lauren Tarshis and “I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888” by Lauren Tarshis.
Elementary fiction
“Baby Einstein: The ABCs of Art A-M” and “Baby Einstein: The ABCs of Art N-Z” by The Walt Disney Co., “Doctor Nice” by Valeri Gorbachev, “Magical Mermaids!” by Brian Swenlin and Jennifer Bardekoff, “Fly Guy’s Big Family” by Tedd Arnold and “Curious George Goes Camping” by Margaret and H. A. Rey, “Bathtime for Biscuit” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli and “Who’s Next? Guess Who!” by Anton Poitier.
Juvenile and elementary non-fiction
“Ovejas lanudas y cabras hambrientas” de Allan Fowler, “Cats vs. Dogs” by Elizabeth Carney, “Who is Barack Obama?” by Roberta Edwards and “First Ladies” by Amy Pastan.
DVDs
“Miami Vice: The Complete Series,” “21,” “Date Movie,” “Shampoo,” “Snowpiercer,” “The Horse Soldiers,” “Uncle Buck,” “Von Ryan’s Express,” “You Only Live Twice,” “Clifford and the Big Red Dog: The New Baby on the Block” and “Pinklicious & Peterific: Pinkamagine It.”
CDs
“Nano” by Robin Cook and “Depraved Heart” by Patricia Cornwell.
