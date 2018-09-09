KIMBERLY – The Kimberly Public Library has received these new materials:
ADULT FICTION
“Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber
“Paradox” by Katherine Coulter
“Double Blind” by Iris Johansen
“Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman
“Clock Dancer” by Ann Tyler
“The Kremlin’s Candidate” by Jason Matthew
“Shattered Mirror” by Iris Johansen
“One Last Breath” by Lisa Jackson & Nancy Bush
“Inherit the Bones” by Emily Littlejohn
“Murder, Plain and Simple” and “Murder, Simply Stitched” by Isabella Alan
“The Last Bus to Wisdom” by Ivan Doig
INSPIRATIONAL FICTION
“River of Redemption” by Ann H. Gabhart
“A Simple Singing” by Leslie Gould
“A Daring Venture” by Elizabeth Camden
“The Lady of Tarpon springs” by Judith Miller
“The Pattern” by Jane Peart
“Called to protect” by Lynette Eason
“In Places Hidden” by Tracie Peterson
“Caught by Surprise” by Jen Turano
“Just Let Go” by Courtney Walsh
“The Hawaiian Quilt” and “The Hope Jar” by Wanda E Brunstetter
“The Patriot Bride” by Kimberley Woodhouse
LDS FICTION
“The Song of Copper Creek” by Kristen McKendry
“Love on a Whim” by Aubrey Mace
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien
“Idaho Loners” by Cort Conley
“Last Chapter and Worse” by Gary Larson
“National Geographic: The National Parks” by Kim Heacox
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
“A Book of Spirits and Thieves” by Morgan Rhodes
“The Darkest Magic” by Morgan Rhodes
“I am Number Four: The Lost Files” by Pittacus Lore
JUVENILE FICTION
“The Magical Match” and “Princess before Dawn” by E. D. Baker
“Mrs. Moody in the Birthday Jinx” by Megan McDonald
“Harriet the Invincible” by Ursula Vernon
“Oblivion” by Anthony Horowitz
“Loot” by Jude Watson
“Drooling Dudley” by Shelley Swanson Sateren
ELEMENTARY FICTION
“The Gobble Gobble Moooooo Tractor Book” by Jez Alborough
“Preparate, Kindergarten! Alla voy” and “First Grade, Here I Come!” by Nancy Carlson
“Curious George’s First Day of School” by Margret & H. A. Rey
“Barbie and the Scavenger Hunt” by Mary Packard
“I Am Invited to a Party!” and ”We Are Growing Up” by Mo Willems
JUVENILE & ELEMENTARY NON-FICTION
“The Mayflower” by Mark Greenwood
“I Survived Nature Attacks!” Lauren Tarshis
“A Visit to the Vet” by Aubre Andrus
“I’m Nobody! Who are you?” by Emily Dickinson
DVDs
“I Can Only Imagine”
“Premium Rush”
“WILD Bill Hickok: Swift Justice”
“Behind the Waterfall”
“Jacob’s Harvest”
“Combat Classics”
“Friendship Fields
“Escape from Wildcat Canyon”
“By Dawns Early Light”
“On Our Own”
“Albert, Up, Up and Away”
“Banjo, the Woodpile Cat”
CDs
“The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton
“The Bourne Ascendancy” by Robert Ludlum
