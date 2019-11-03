{{featured_button_text}}
Kimberly High's budgeting lesson

Jodi Schulz, assistant manager of the Zions Bank Twin Falls Eastland Branch, and Ryan Molsee, executive banking relationship manager, teach a lesson on budgeting to 26 students at Kimberly High School.

 COURTESY PHOTO

KIMBERLY — Students from Kimberly High School recently received a special lesson on budgeting in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day.

Jodi Schulz and Ryan Molsee were among dozens of Zions Bank employees throughout Idaho and Utah heading to local schools to teach teens the importance of using credit wisely.

National Get Smart About Credit Day is targeted to high school students, before most of them obtain credit cards or take out loans.

To equip the students with lifelong consumer skills, Schulz and Molsee engaged students in hands-on activities to demonstrate the importance of budgeting and good spending habits.

“It’s important for teens to understand that the spending choices they make can impact their lives for years to come,” Schulz said in a statement. “If they can learn the basics of budgeting now, they will be much better off as they graduate to adulthood.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments