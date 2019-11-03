KIMBERLY — Students from Kimberly High School recently received a special lesson on budgeting in honor of National Get Smart About Credit Day.
Jodi Schulz and Ryan Molsee were among dozens of Zions Bank employees throughout Idaho and Utah heading to local schools to teach teens the importance of using credit wisely.
National Get Smart About Credit Day is targeted to high school students, before most of them obtain credit cards or take out loans.
You have free articles remaining.
To equip the students with lifelong consumer skills, Schulz and Molsee engaged students in hands-on activities to demonstrate the importance of budgeting and good spending habits.
“It’s important for teens to understand that the spending choices they make can impact their lives for years to come,” Schulz said in a statement. “If they can learn the basics of budgeting now, they will be much better off as they graduate to adulthood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.