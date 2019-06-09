KIMBERLY — Janessa Kluth, a graduate of the Kimberly High School class of 2018, won a Future Farmers America scholarship sponsored by Domino’s. Kluth attends Montana State University and is pursuing a degree in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine with plans to work with domestic large animals and wildlife.
Kluth held multiple leadership positions during her time in FFA including chapter president as a senior. She helped organize fundraisers, community service projects, activities and competitions for her chapter and district. She competed in forestry, dairy cattle evaluation and milk products and quality career development events at the district and state level.
Kluth managed various supervised agricultural experiences: a small commercial beef herd she started with the help of a farm service agency youth loan, a large strawberry plot for income and research, gardens for a local church. She exhibited horses in 4-H, FFA and local shows. Outside of FFA, she was an active member of Business Professionals of America, National Honor Society, varsity golf, 4-H, wildlife organizations and the National Ski Patrol.
Eighteen students across the country received $1,000 scholarships sponsored by Domino’s. The scholarships are part of Domino’s five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization.
“I, along with the other franchisees across the country, know there is no Domino’s without the dairy, tomato, wheat and other farmers working hard every day to produce the food we serve,” Pat Clysdale, Domino’s franchise owner in Twin Falls, said in a statement. “I am glad we can help local students by sponsoring scholarships to help them achieve their dreams and develop a successful career in the agriculture industry.”
