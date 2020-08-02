Kimberly graduates receive Lee Schmidt scholarships

KIMBERLY — Trustees of the Lee Schmidt Scholarship Trust selected 21 recipients for the 2020 scholarship awards. A total of $34,500 was awarded to current and past graduates of Kimberly High School.
The 2020 recipients, with year of graduation, include Michael Bacon, 2020; Tairin Brady, 2020; Tevan Brady, 2012; Audrey Cluff, 2020; Jencen DeVries, 2020; Crystal Garcia, 2019; Faith Henry, 2020; Hope Henry, 2018; Addison Larson, 2020; Andrew Noh, 2020; Alan Palmer, 2018; Demee-Jean Rosenkrance, 2019; Jill Russell, 2020; Jessica Schmitz, 2017; Carson Schvaneveldt, 2019; Cambry Smith, 2019; Kyah Trease, 2020; Braeden Ulrich, 2020; Annie Walker, 2020; Meg Walker, 2020; and Haily Young, 2019.
Any Kimberly graduate may submit a scholarship application each year of continuing studies and be eligible for scholarship assistance if full-time or part-time (six credit hours) student status is maintained.
The applications are available at Kimberly High School or online at kimberly.edu/khs and are due April 1 of each year.
