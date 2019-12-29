KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Public Library and the Hansen Community Library are hosting a “Let’s Talk About It” book discussion program. This year’s theme is “American Classics.”
The sessions will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting, Jan. 16, at the Kimberly library, 120 Madison St. W.
The schedule for the series is:
- Jan. 16: “Catcher in the Rye” by J. D. Salinger
- Jan. 30: “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison
- Feb. 13: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
- Feb. 27: “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriett Beecher Stowe
- March 12: “L. Frank Baum” by L. Frank Baum
The books are available at the Kimberly Library and at the Hansen Library, 120 Maple St. W.
You have free articles remaining.
The program discussions will be led by scholars selected by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The public is welcome to come and join the book discussions. Refreshments will be served.
The program is sponsored by Idaho Commission for Libraries, US Bancorp Foundation, Idaho Humanities Council and Institute of Museum and Library Services.
For more information, contact the library staff at Kimberly, 208-423-4556, or Hansen, 208-423-4122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.