CANTON, N.Y. — Emily E. Siegel of Ketchum is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the Summer 2019 semester.
Siegel is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in biology. Siegel attended The Community School. Siegel is participating in St. Lawrence University's summer off-campus program in Nepal.
Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer.
