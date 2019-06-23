{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, N.Y. — Emily E. Siegel of Ketchum is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the Summer 2019 semester.

Siegel is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in biology. Siegel attended The Community School. Siegel is participating in St. Lawrence University's summer off-campus program in Nepal.

Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer. 

