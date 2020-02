BURLINGTON, Vt. — Elena Guylay of Ketchum has been named to the dean's list at the University of Vermont for the fall 2019 semester.

Guylay, class of 2023, is an animal sciences major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in the respective college or school.

