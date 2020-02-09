PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Yuri McClure of Ketchum has been named to the Plymouth State University president's list for the fall 2019 semester.
Students are recognized on the president's list by achieving a grade point average of 3.7 or better and having at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
McClure is a business administration major at the university in Plymouth.
