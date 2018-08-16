HEYBURN – The 4K for 4-H will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Heyburn Walking Paths by the Chamber of Commerce building, to help the Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association raise money for state to state exchange expenses. Price until Aug. 27 is $10 youth from 5-18 years old and $20 for adult (over 18). T-shirt is included. Prices rise by $5 if turned in after Aug. 27, and T-shirt is not included.
Information: UI Extension Minidoka County Office at 208-436-7184.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.