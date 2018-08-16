Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HEYBURN – The 4K for 4-H will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Heyburn Walking Paths by the Chamber of Commerce building, to help the Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association raise money for state to state exchange expenses. Price until Aug. 27 is $10 youth from 5-18 years old and $20 for adult (over 18). T-shirt is included. Prices rise by $5 if turned in after Aug. 27, and T-shirt is not included.

Information: UI Extension Minidoka County Office at 208-436-7184.

