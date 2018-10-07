BURLEY — The Burley Fire Department 5K color run will start at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Wright Physical Therapy, 1945 Highland Ave., Burley. Registration from 9-10:15 a.m. There will be one-mile course for kids, families or others. The event will raise awareness and raise money to fight breast cancer. Single $30, family of four, $60. Team of 4: $100. Cost includes gift bag with shirts for adults and goodies for kids.
