Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GOODING — The Wild Rag Junior Bull Riding series event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane.

The junior bull-riding competition will feature some of the youngest athletes competing on some of the world’s smallest bucking bulls.