IRVING, Texas — John Di Lucca of Jerome was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas students named to the spring 2018 Honor Roll for earning a semester grade-point average of 3.0-3.49. He has an undeclared major.

The University of Dallas is a leading Catholic university widely recognized for academic excellence by publications, organizations and accrediting bodies.

