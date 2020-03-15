Jerome student to take part in Washington D.C. conference

This summer, Maddie Baker from Jerome will join outstanding elementary school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders in Washington D.C.
Junior National Young Leaders is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Baker was nominated to attend the forum by her fifth-grade teacher at Canyonside Christian School.
In addition to participating in her robotics team, Baker is also passionate about Golf, Basketball and Archery.
With dreams of being a veterinarian or a police officer, Baker is looking forward to gaining skills that help her to be a positive light for change in her community and the world.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Maddie to meet, work, and collaborate with other highaspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Part of WorldStrides, a leading provider of educational travel and experiences, Envision offers programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship, and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape. Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students from more than 145 countries.