Park University’s Mountain Home Air Force Base Campus held its commencement ceremony Nov. 15 on base. The University had 18 students eligible to participate in the ceremony — one student received a master’s degree, 15 students received a bachelor’s degree and two student received associate degrees.

Among those to receive bachelor of science degrees was Albert J. Witrosky, of Jerome, with a degree in business administration/management.

