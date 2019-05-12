JEROME — The Jerome High School Speech Team did it again. They won another state championship April 12-13 in Boise in dominant fashion, besting 46 other Idaho schools, including all 5A teams.
The Tigers have won 19 state championships in their 22 years under head coach Scott Burton. The Jerome speech team is one of the most-decorated programs in the country, and Burton attributes that to the amazing staff and students at Jerome High School.
“This is a collaborative effort. Our teachers, administration and students at Jerome are exceptional, and they have all invested into this team,” Burton said in a statement.
