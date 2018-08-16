Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center is inviting the public to celebrate Senior Citizens Day by attending an ice cream social 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 520 N. Lincoln, Jerome. The event, which will include sundaes and root-beer floats, is for young and old alike.

Sugar-free floats will also be available. A $1 donation will be appreciated.

