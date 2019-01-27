Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center is offering free meals to veterans over age 60, from Feb. 4 through Feb. 8, during a Veterans Blitz at the senior center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave.

Information: 208-324-5642.

