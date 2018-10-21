JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will hold its annual quarter auction fundraiser on Nov. 3 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave.
The event will start at noon with a lunch that includes a hot potato bar, chili and all the fixings. The quarter auction with prizes and a silent auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Cost is $5 a person or $20 per family, and tickets are available at the door. Information: 208-324-5642.
