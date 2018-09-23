Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will hold a co-ed pool tournament Oct. 13 at the center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

The event will begin with a lunch at noon followed by the pool competition. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three teams.

The entry fee is $10 and includes lunch. Pre-register by calling 208-324-5642.

