JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will hold a co-ed pool tournament April 20 at the center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

The event will begin with a lunch at noon followed by the competition. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three teams.

The entry fee is $10 and includes lunch. Participants must be 18 or older to play in the tournament. Pre-registration is requested; call 208-324-5642.

