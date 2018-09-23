Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center’s fourth annual rummage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Donations of clean re-usable items will be accepted from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Large items will be received from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The center will accept furniture, clothes, knick-knacks, kitchen items, linens, jewelry, antiques, etc. All proceeds will go to senior nutrition programs.

For more information, call 208-324-5642.

