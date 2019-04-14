JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will hold its Co-ed Pool Tournament after lunch Saturday at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The $10 entry fee will include lunch at noon.
Enjoy an exciting afternoon of fun and competition. There will be cash prizes for the top three teams. You must be 18 years or older to play.
To pre-register, call 208-324-5642.
Upcoming events include:
- April 28 — brunch
- May 12 — Mother's Day brunch
There will be no bingo May 24, and the center will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.
