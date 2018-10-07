Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — Enjoy an afternoon of fun and competition, playing pool at the Jerome Senior Center. The co-ed event will start with lunch at noon on Oct. 13 at the center, 420 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome; the co-ed pool tournament will follow. Cash prizes for the top three teams will be provided.

There will be a $10 entry fee for lunch and pool. You must be 18 years or older to play.

Pre-registration is advised; call 208-324-5642.

