JEROME — Enjoy an afternoon of fun and competition, playing pool at the Jerome Senior Center. The co-ed event will start with lunch at noon on Oct. 13 at the center, 420 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome; the co-ed pool tournament will follow. Cash prizes for the top three teams will be provided.
There will be a $10 entry fee for lunch and pool. You must be 18 years or older to play.
Pre-registration is advised; call 208-324-5642.
