JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will host a card tournament for pinochle and hand and foot canasta after lunch Saturday at the center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.
The cost will be $8 for both lunch and cards.
Pre-registration is required at the center, or call 208-324-5642 or email jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com.
All ages are welcome.
