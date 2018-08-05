Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will host a card tournament for pinochle and hand and foot canasta after lunch Saturday at the center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

The cost will be $8 for both lunch and cards.

Pre-registration is required at the center, or call 208-324-5642 or email jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com.

All ages are welcome.

