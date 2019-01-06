Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center will hold a card tournament Jan. 19 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave.

The event will begin with lunch at noon, followed by pinochle and hand-and-foot card games. All ages are welcome.

The cost is $8 and includes both lunch and cards. Pre-registration is required at the senior center, 208-324-5642, or jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com.

