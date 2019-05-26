JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center received a $500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“We thank Northwest Farm Credit for the grant to help pay for our new ice machine. We use a lot of ice through the summer and in our salad bar all year long,” Jerome Senior Center Site Manager Sheila Harmon said in a statement.
The next rural grant deadline is June 1. For more information and an application, go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities.
