{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Senior Center grant

Pictured from left, Jerome Senior Center Site Manager Sheila Harmon and Northwest Farm Credit Services Operations Manager Katie Dyer. The senior center was awarded a $500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.

 COURTESY PHOTO

JEROME — The Jerome Senior Center received a $500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.

“We thank Northwest Farm Credit for the grant to help pay for our new ice machine. We use a lot of ice through the summer and in our salad bar all year long,” Jerome Senior Center Site Manager Sheila Harmon said in a statement.

The next rural grant deadline is June 1. For more information and an application, go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments