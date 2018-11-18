Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — Boy Scout Troop and Crew 139 will hold a Thanksgiving Day Pancake Feed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan.

The cost is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four.

