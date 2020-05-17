Jerome school curriculum director elected to NCCE board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Janet Avery, Jerome School District curriculum and professional development director, was recently elected to the Northwest Council for Computer Education Board of Directors for 2020-22.

Avery will start a two-year term as an at-large representative on the board. "Technology can be a catalyst that transforms learning experiences and connects students with opportunities to discover, inquire, play, and find others with the same passions. NCCE’s vision is to provide innovative professional learning experiences-this is something I strive for always," Avery said in a statement.

The board is comprised of 10 representatives from Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington who oversee the organization’s policies and procedures and bylaws. The board also participates in NCCE’s annual conference and the development of professional learning across the country.

The election results also included: Higher education representative, incumbent Dr. David Wicks, chair of the Digital Education Leadership Graduate program at Seattle Pacific University; elementary level representative, incumbent Brian Pahl, M.Ed., Sunnyland Elementary School Educational Technology instructional coach; and at-large representative, Juan Lozano, Highline Public Schools Career and Technical Education instructional specialist.

NCCE is a not-for-profit, 4,000-plus member-based organization, based in Coeur d’Alene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0