Dan Mink

Dan Mink won three world championship titles at the Blade Throwing Extravaganza in Texas.

 COURTESY OF DAN MINK

JEROME — Dan Mink of Jerome won three world championship titles in mounted knife and tomahawk throwing at the Blade Throwing Extravaganza May 26 at the Pine-Moore Old West Studio in Blanco, Texas.

Mink, his wife, Yvonne, and daughter Emilee have a traveling Wild West show that features knife throwing and trick horses.

The contest involved throwing knives and tomahawks at three targets from the back of a horse while walking, trotting and galloping. Mink competed on his trick horse Gypsy Rio, an Arabian/paint gelding. The contest was part of a blade throwing festival that included a mountain man contest.

Mink now has these 2019 honors:

  • World Champion Mounted Knife Thrower
  • World Champion Mounted Tomahawk Thrower
  • World Champion All-Around Mounted Blade Thrower

Yvonne Mink also competed and took a first-place trophy in the Mountain Man Women’s Amatuer Division.

