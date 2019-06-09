JEROME — Dan Mink of Jerome won three world championship titles in mounted knife and tomahawk throwing at the Blade Throwing Extravaganza May 26 at the Pine-Moore Old West Studio in Blanco, Texas.
Mink, his wife, Yvonne, and daughter Emilee have a traveling Wild West show that features knife throwing and trick horses.
The contest involved throwing knives and tomahawks at three targets from the back of a horse while walking, trotting and galloping. Mink competed on his trick horse Gypsy Rio, an Arabian/paint gelding. The contest was part of a blade throwing festival that included a mountain man contest.
Mink now has these 2019 honors:
- World Champion Mounted Knife Thrower
- World Champion Mounted Tomahawk Thrower
- World Champion All-Around Mounted Blade Thrower
Yvonne Mink also competed and took a first-place trophy in the Mountain Man Women’s Amatuer Division.
