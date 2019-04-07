JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 First St. E., Jerome.
Live History Day information will be discussed as well as other museum business. Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to attend. Refreshments will be available.
The group is looking for demonstrators and volunteers for Live History Day, June 8. Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum before the June event.
More information: 208-324-5641 or info@historicaljeromecounty.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.