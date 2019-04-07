{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 First St. E., Jerome.

Live History Day information will be discussed as well as other museum business. Everyone is welcome and there is no fee to attend. Refreshments will be available.

The group is looking for demonstrators and volunteers for Live History Day, June 8. Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum before the June event.

More information: 208-324-5641 or info@historicaljeromecounty.com.

