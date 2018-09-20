Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grant

Pictured from left: Northwest Farm Credit Services Relationship Manager Bill Lickley and Linda Helms.

 COURTESY PHOTO

JEROME — Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded Jerome County Historical Society a $1,000 Rural Community Grant.

“On behalf of the Jerome County Historical Museum, we truly appreciate Northwest Farm Credit Services for supporting our improvement efforts at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum,” board member and grant writer Kim Lickley said in a statement. “The money will be used to replace the roof on our Canyonside building — one of the main buildings at the IFARM.”

In 2018 to date, Northwest Farm Credit Services has committed over $189,000 to 126 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 932 grants totaling more than $1.65 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Oct. 1. Go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.

