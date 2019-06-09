{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Jerome Chamber Luncheon will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Wildhorse Falls Room at Agropur/Jerome Cheese, 547 W. Nez Perce, Jerome.

The theme is “Multi-generational Workplace,” with every generation welcome — Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Learn to understand and communicate with each other.

To reserve a ticket, go to visitjeromeidaho.com.

