TWIN FALLS — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs student Davide, from Italy, is seeking a host family in the Magic Valley or surrounding area.
He has met all of the academic and character qualifications necessary to be accepted as an exchange student by ASSE. Davide enjoys math, soccer, volleyball, athletics/sports, music, fashion, video games and volunteering.
Here is a little note from Davide to his future host family:
“I’m doing my 11th grade in a scientific high school. I’m good at school, and I love my schoolmates because I really like spending time with them. My favorite subjects are math and P.E. because I love solving problems and doing any kind of physical activity. I don’t have any pets, but I’d like to. At home, my chores are to turn on the fire, clear the table, do the hoovering, tidy my room and to mow the lawn. Firstly, I play football but I also like playing volleyball and doing athletics. My hobbies include music and fashion. Me and my brother also created our personal brand of tee-shirts. I’d like to become an engineer or a stylist someday. I can’t wait to meet my new host family in America.”
ASSE is dedicated to fostering cultural enrichment and intercultural understanding through youth exchange programs. ASSE provides students from Europe, Asia and the Americas the opportunity to spend an exchange experience in the U.S. Founded by the Swedish National Department of Education, ASSE International — formerly the American Scandinavian Student Exchange — is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State and cooperates with the Canadian Provincial Ministries of Education.
To volunteer your time as a representative, host family or both, call 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com or go to ASSEhosts.com.
