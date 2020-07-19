Iris Society will hold rhizome sale Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Iris Society will host its annual rhizome sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 on the west side of Twin Falls City Park. There will be social distancing this year.

The group will have a selection of irises, with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be day lilies for sale.

The public is welcome to join Magic Valley Iris Society, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Dues are $10 and membership includes an iris and newsletters.

For more information, go to the Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com​.

