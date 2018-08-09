Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Iris Society will hold its iris rhizome sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at D and B Supply Co., 2964 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls.

This is a fundraiser to support the club to educate the public and members for irises. The club is affiliated with the American Iris Society.

