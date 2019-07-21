TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Iris Society will host its annual rhizome sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Twin Falls City Park, across from the United Methodist Church and White Mortuary.
This is the place to buy your irises. There will be a rainbow of colors for sale from local growers — old favorites and new introductions at great prices. Talls, medians, dwarfs and arilbreds will be available at very reasonable prices compared to the box stores.
Members will be available to answer questions about irises and the best way to care for them. The Magic Valley Iris Society has been having this rhizome sale for more than 60 years and hopes to introduce more of the community to this unique perennial flower.
Everyone is welcome to join the Magic Valley Iris Society. The dues are $10 a year. Membership includes a rhizome, four newsletters, quarterly meetings and the combined knowledge of the club to help make your iris growing a success. For more information, go to the Magic Valley Iris Society web page or Facebook page or contact the club at 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.
