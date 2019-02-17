Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Iris Society will hold its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Denny’s, 291 Pole Line Road. The program will include photos from Paul Black — known for his median’s irises with Mid-American Iris Garden.

The public is welcome to join the Magic Valley Iris Society, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301-6901. Dues are $10 yearly. Membership includes a rhizome, four newsletters, quarterly meetings and the combined knowledge of the club to help you grow irises successfully. For more information, go to magicvalleyirissociety.com or Facebook.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments